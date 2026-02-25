NCSoft's battle royale Time Takers gets closed beta test in March

HQ

The upcoming battle royale/hero shooter Time Takers is getting a closed beta test next month. Planning to launch later in 2026, Time Takers comes from Mistil Games and NCSoft, using a unique, time-based mechanic to keep players fighting for their lives throughout fast-paced PvP combat.

A new closed beta test is launching on the 13th of March, giving players access to the game and a chance to test it out ahead of launch. Time Takers' CBT is primarily targeting the Americas this time around, so if you live in North or South America you can access the closed beta from the game's Steam page.

If you don't live in either of those regions, you can still have a go at Time Takers, and will just need to join the game's Discord to get your Steam code. In the test, you'll play in three different maps, choose from 12 different playable characters, from knights to aliens to chimps wielding bananas, and get involved in some team strategy with the other two players trying to survive with you.

Even with this CBT taking place only on Steam, Time Takers does note via a press release that the game will be coming to consoles as well when it launches later this year.