NCSOFT restructures its organisation with four subsidiaries, and lays off some of its staff

HQ

Not the best news for the company responsible for the recently released Throne and Liberty. Korean corporation NCSOFT is in the midst of a major restructuring of its business, and has made the decision to split into four subsidiary companies: three independent game development studios, and one AI-focused entity, which will be officially incorporated on 1 February 2025.

The three new studios, Studio X, Studio Y and Studio Z, will focus on developing Throne and Liberty, Project LLL and Project TANTAN, respectively. This change will result in a number of layoffs, the number of which was not disclosed in the official announcement. Affected workers will be offered a relocation plan or severance pay.

It also means the cancellation of an in-development action-adventure title known as Project M, as well as the already released multiplayer title Battle Crush.

Throne and Liberty, for the time being, is not in jeopardy, and it seems that the company sees potential in the other two projects as well, although it has not yet revealed release windows.