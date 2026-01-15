NBA's Utah Jazz lost to Chicago Bulls, but just barely

HQ

Basketball is going strong in NBA, as is expected. Utah Jazz had to face Chicago Bulls, and Jazz had to play without their Finnish player Lauri Markkanen, according to Finnish YLE.

Chicago won 128-126, so it was close. Most points was done by Utah's Brice Sensabaugh (43 points). Chicago's best player was Nikola Vučević, who managed to collect 35 points.

Utah's next opponent will be Dallas Mavericks, and the game takes place in Mavericks' home turf. Utah Jazz has won 14 matches during this season, and is currently 13th position in the Eastern Conference.