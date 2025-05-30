HQ

With NBA play-offs, the most consistent team of the season, the one that wins more times throughout months, doesn't always wins or reaches the final, a system that certainly adds excitement to the competition and the post-season but one that can feel unfair sometimes. However, in the West Conference in 2024/25, that's what happened: Oklahoma City Thunder has been vastly superior to any other franchise, with a record of 68 wins and 14 defeats. Only Cleveland Cavaliers, in the East, were close (64/18), but they were eliminated in Conference Semi-finals by Indiana Pacers, which could be Thunder rivals in the Final.

Oklahoma City have maintained the level in play-offs, reaching their first final in 13 years: they lost to Miami Heat in 2012. Thunder have only won the ring once, in 1979. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, named MVP of the regular season, they are favourites for the championship.

Pacers or Knicks: the other NBA finalist is yet to be decided

The second best team in the West, Houston Rockets, was far worse (52 wins and 30 defeats). In the Conference Finals, they eliminated Minnesota Timberwolves (49/33) 4-1, sealing their ticket to the finals with a thrashing (124-94) and writing their name in history as only the fourth franchise in NBA history to win 80 times before the finals (68 in the regular season and 12 in playoffs, where they eliminated Memphis, Denver Nuggets and Timberwolves.

Their rival is still undecided: the East Conference final between Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks will reach a sixth game, as the Knicks got a win just hours ago at the Madison Square Garden, 111-94. We will have to wait until Sunday, May 6, to find out if Pacers wins or Knicks survive for the final round, which would be on Tuesday.