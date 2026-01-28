Sports
NBA: Utah Jazz lost to Los Angeles Clippers
Basketball team Utah Jazz has now lost three times in a row.
NBA has not been easy for Utah Jazz, which lost to Los Angeles Clippers 103-115. The defeat is third in a row for Utah Jazz, as reported by Finnish YLE.
Utah had a promising start for the season, but recently it has been stuck at the bottom. During the last 10 matches, the team has managed to secure only two victories.
Let's hope that Utah Jazz manages to get their act together in future games.