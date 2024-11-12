NBA superstar suspended after pushing over a columnist who mentioned his family

HQ

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia Sixers superstar, with excellent numbers, seven time All-Star, and MVP and top scorer in 2023 (despite the lack of titles for its team) is going through a very rough period, plagued with injuries and then a suspension after a (mild) assault to a journalist.

The incident occurred November 5. Embiid pushed Marcus Hayes, columnist in Philadelphia Inquirer. The journalist had written an article questioning Embiid commitment to the team and their fans, and cited Embiid's son and his dead brother.

Embiid was raged and threatened the journalist if he ever mentioned their names again. Hayes later apologized and erased those mentions from his article.

"While we understand Joel was offended by the personal nature of the original version of the reporter's column, interactions must remain professional on both sides and can never turn physical", NBA's executive vice president Joe Dumars said.

It has been suggested that neither Embiid nor his club have been completely transparent about the extent of the player's injuries. Embiid played in the Summer Olympics and helped USA win another golden medal, but has been absent from the first matches this season.

He missed most of the season last year after a knee surgery in February 2024, he then recovered in time for the Olympics but still hasn't made his debut with Sixers, who is currently one of the worst teams in the NBA, with 2 wins and 7 defeats.

After the three matches suspension, Joel Embiid will make his debut tonight against New York Knicks (Wednesday at 1:30 AM, CEST).