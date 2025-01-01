NBA returns to Paris this month with a double feature and special guests

HQ

It has been a tradition for some time now that Parisians get to watch an NBA game at the beginning of the year. The colaboration between the North American basketball league and the sponsor Tissot continues this year, and this time with a double feature: for the first time, the Accor Arena in Paris will see two NBA games.

They will be held in late January: on Thursday, Jan. 23 and Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. Both will feature the same teams, the five-time NBA champion San Antonio Spurs and the Indiana Pacers, as part of the regular season, both exchanging local-visitors positions.

The choice is clear: the Spurs' star is Victor Wembanyama, part of the French international team that won a Silver Medal in Paris in 2024, and a huge celebrity in France. The huge player, 7 ft 3 in (2.21 m), the tallest active player in the league, recently broke a new NBA record.

French NBA fans can also choose to attend other activies held during the week between 22-25 of January, like the NBA House Paris, an interactive free event with appearances by former NBA legends or mascots, as well as buy tickets for the NBA Paris Jam, taking place on January 24, with celebrities and influencers, including Formula 1 driver Esteban Ocon.