NBA playoffs and play-in: bracket and dates for the post season

The NBA regular season has ended, and now the play-in and play-offs are about to begin. Between the latter half of April and the month of May, we will now the two teams reaching the finals that start on June 5.

In the West Conference, there was no doubt who was going to lead the charts, with Oklahoma City Thunder being the best team of the year across the whole league, with 68 wins and 14 defeats. Behind them, Houston Rockets with 52-30 and three teams with the same results, 50-32. In the East, the highlists were Cleveland Cavaliers (64-18) and champions Boston Celtics (61-21).

The play-ins, between teams ranked 7-10 in each conference, take place on Tuesday April 15 and Wednesday April 16:

Western Conference

8. Memphis Grizzlies vs. 7. Golden State Warriors (April 15)

10. Dallas Mavericks vs. 9. Sacramento Kings (April 16)

Eastern Conference

8. Atlanta Hawks vs. 7. Orlando Magic (April 15)

10. Miami Heat vs. 9. Chicago Bulls (April 16)

Play-offs

Western Conference



1. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. 8. Play-In Winner



2. Houston Rockets vs. 7. Play-In Winner



3. Los Angeles Lakers vs. 6. Minnesota Timberwolves



4. Denver Nuggets vs. 5. LA Clippers



Eastern Conference



1. Cleveland Cavaliers vs. 8. Play-In Winner



2. Boston Celtics vs. 7. Play-In Winner



3. New York Knicks vs. 6. Detroit Pistons



4. Indiana Pacers vs. 5. Milwaukee Bucks



NBA Play-off games start on the weekend of April 19-20. It is expected that Conference semifinals will be on May 5-6, with Wester finals on May 18 and Eastern finals on May 19.