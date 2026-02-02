NBA player will lose $11.7 million after a 25 match suspension on banned substances

HQ

Paul George, 35 year old player from the Philadelphia 76ers, has been banned 25 games without pay for violating NBA's anti drugs policy, as he was found taking an improper medication. George admitted his mistake in a statement, putting the focus on his mental health.

"Over the past few years, I've discussed the importance of mental health, and in the course of recently seeking treatment for an issue of my own, I made the mistake of taking an improper medication. I take full responsibility for my actions and apologize to the Sixers organization, my teammates and the Philly fans for my poor decision-making during this process."

The mistake will cost George $11.7 million of his $51.7 million salary, or about $469,691 for each of the 25 games missed, as reported by ESPN. His team will save more than $5 million in luxury tax payments as part of George's suspension.

George is averaging 16 points while shooting 38.2% from 3-point range in 27 games this season, and has helped the 76ers reach sixth place in the Eastern Conference.