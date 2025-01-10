NBA, NFL games postponed by the wildfires in Los Angeles

HQ

The impact of the devastating wildfires hitting Los Angeles this week, leaving 10 casualties and over 300,000 people evacuated, has also been felt in the sports world, with several games postponed or moved to different locations.

That includes and NFL game, which is about to begin its most exciting part of the season, the playoffs. This weekend, the wild-card round takes place, and on Monday it was expected that Los Angeles Rams would play against Minnesota Vikings. That game has been relocated to Glendale, Arizona, to the State Farm Stadium.

The NBA has also been affected. Los Angeles Lakers was supposed to host five games in a row in LA, starting with the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Charlotte Hornets, which was supposed to take place on January 9, but that obviously didn't happen. Currently, is still unknown when and where those postponed games will take place.

For Lakers, the drama is bigger, because their coach JJ Redick lost his rental house in the fire, and his family was evacuated. Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr's childhood home was also destroyed by the flames.

Other leagues, like NHL, have also been affected: Los Angeles King vs. Calgary Flames was supposed to take place in the Crypto.com Arena, in the centre of the city.