NBA legend Chris Paul announces his definitive and abrupt retirement at 40

Chris Paul, an NBA legend considered one of the best in history in his position of point guard -earning the nickname The Point God - has announced his retirement, a bit earlier than planned. Paul, who was the oldest active player in the league and one of the few to play in 21 different seasons, had said earlier in the season that he would retire at the end of the season.

However, two weeks later, his team Los Angeles Clippers dropped him from the team, something that outraged many fans: he was being dumped by the team that will be most associated with him: Paul played for the Clippers between 2011 and 2017 and then returned "home" in 2025, only for their team to get rid of him. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Paul wasn't on speaking tearms with the Clippers coach Tyronn Lue, which led to the firing.

Paul's final season was cut abruptly short: Paul was last traded to the Toronto Raptors but the team waived him, effectively ending the career of the 40-year-old, who announced his retirement on Instagram.

"This is it! After 21 years I'm stepping away from basketball. Mostly I'm filled with so much joy and gratitude! While this chapter of being an 'NBA player' is done, the game of basketball will forever be ingrained in the DNA of my life", Paul wrote. "I've been in the NBA for more than half of my life, spanning three decades. It's crazy even saying that."

Chris Paul sadly never got to win the NBA ring and only reached one final, in 2021 with Phoenix Suns, but was chosen All-Star 12 times, and won two gold olympic medals with USA in 2008 and 2012.