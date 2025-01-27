NBA, Lakers and more pay tribute to Kobe Bryant on the fifth anniversary of his tragic death

HQ

On January 26, 2020, NBA legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash, that killed nine people, including her 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria and some of her basketball teammates. The accident shocked the world and left millions of fans heartbroken.

Five years have passed, but "Black Mamba" is still remembered. In a social media post, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver paid tribute to the Los Angeles Lakers star (the only team he ever played, for 20 years, winning five championships and being picked All-Star 18 times.

"Kobe Bryant continues to serve as an inspiration to aspiring and current NBA and WNBA players, young athletes playing at all levels and those who are motivated solely by his relentless pursuit of excellence. Our thoughts today are with Vanessa and the Bryant family as we remember Kobe and their daughter, Gianna, with whom he shared a special bond around a profound love of the game of basketball."

Naturally, many teams, individuals and institutions have also paid tribute to Kobe five years after his death, even in other sports. Tennis player Jannik Sinner, who on Sunday 26 January won Australian Open, wore a special edition Nike Air Force 1. A Novak Djokovic fan has shared the moment in which the Serbian player won his 24th Grand Slam and honoured his friend and mentor.