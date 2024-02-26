HQ

It is in many ways both sad and unfortunate that our favourite sports today are completely destroyed when it comes to the digital game interpretations that rule the genre. Overly intricate game systems that aim to simulate every single aspect of the sport in question are mixed with thousands of sub-menus and dozens of expensive micro-transactions, which for me has left me completely bored. I used to love the NBA 2K series. Today? No thanks. I used to love the NHL sequel signed by EA. Today? I'll gladly refuse. There's a greed in the gaming world in general, and perhaps even this genre in particular, that I think destroys all possible gaming joy.

NBA Infinite isn't quite as messy as it could have been. Basically, it's a lavish and ambitiously structured sports game that's given away for free, and if you want to get better faster and if you want special clothes, you have to open your wallet wide. The big problem here is that everything you can buy feels so sloppily assembled and meaningless in terms of real value, not unlike the NBA 2K games of recent years.

In NBA Infinite, you play either one-on-one, three-on-three or full teams, that is, five players against five. The first two options take place on a court while the emulation of real NBA basketball naturally takes place on a full-sized arena floor. Developers Lightspeed Studios have taken elements of the NBA 2K game system and simplified, simplified and simplified which now means you can utilise features such as crossovers, passes, shots and blocks. It's all about winning to earn money and points, which it can upgrade your player. Basically, it's as 'new' as the sport itself but on the whole it's pretty well built. It is thus a pity that the game control is not high enough.

The game control is touch-based and slow as treacle, there are far too few pure animation breaks which makes it feel like your player is living their own life and keeps running in a specific direction several seconds after you've steered the other way. This is problematic. I hate this kind of old-school game mechanics in a sports game and miss the quickness and agility of more arcade-friendly alternatives. It's also problematic that, for example, you can't choose which teammate to pass to (the game chooses that, stupidly enough) or block a crossover, even if you see it coming. This is because the players are too slow. Really slow.

The graphics are good, although the presentation leaves a lot to be desired with Windows typography and stark colour schemes. At the end of the day, there's nothing really wrong with NBA Infinite and the ambition level is high, but microtransactions and tough game controls mean that my rating stays at a weak six.