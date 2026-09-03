NBA impose largest fine ever to LA Clippers, $30m for the fraud regarding Kawhi Leonard's payments

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The NBA has imposed their largest fine ever to Los Angeles Clippers, $30 million, as well as the forfeit of five first-round picks between 2029 and 2033 and the suspension of owner Steve Ballmer for 12 months, for a fraud regarding player Kawhi Leonard. The team used a fake endorsement deal to pay more money to Leonard, circumventing the salary cap rules in the basketball league.

NBA's investigation found "a pattern of misconduct and multiple significant rules violations". The investigation, revealed in September 2025 by journalist Pablo Torre, found that Leonard had signed a $28 million deal with a now-bankrupt compant named Aspiration, that required no work at all on Leonard's part, it was all a scheme to funnel money from the LA Clippers to Kawhi Leonard without directly breaking the NBA rules.

Leonard, a two-time NBA champion, has been fined $700,000 but now that the investigation is complete he is expected to complete the move from the Clippers to the Toronto Raptors, which was put on hold.

LA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer has been suspended from all league and team activities for 12 months, and his attorney said in a statement released by the Clippers that the team and the owner have been subject of a "witch hunt" and that the NBA findings are "the result of a heavily biased investigation seeking to justify a predetermined narrative rather than facts and evidence".