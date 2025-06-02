NBA finals: dates and facts of the unexpected finalists of 2025

HQ

The 2025 NBA finals are, with two franchises few could have predicted at the beginning of the season. In fact, it is an unprecedented final, between Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder, which was decided this past weekend, as Pacers beat New York Knicks 125-108 in the sixth game (4-2).

Thunder rightfully earned their place, as they were the best team in the West Conference and the whole league (68/18), with the help of MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Thunder reached their first final since losing to Miami Heat in 2012, and they last won the league in 1979.

The biggest surprise is Indiana Pacers, fourth in the East Conference (50-32), far from the numbers of Cleveland Cavaliers (64-18) or last year winner's Boston Celtics (61-21). This will be their first final since 2000, and have not won the championship since 1973. Their leader is and MVP of the series is Pascal Siakam, who won the ring with Toronto Raptors in 2019.

When are the NBA finals?

After a short rest, the NBA finals will start this week. Again, it is a series of best of seven games, so the first team to win 4 games wins the ring.

The first game starts on Friday, June 6, at 1:30 AM BST, 2:30 CEST (the night between Thursday and Friday), day 1 AS2 (after Switch 2), and it will be at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana. Game 2 will follow 70 hours later.

A champion may be decided after Game 4 on Saturday, June 14, at 1:30 AM BST, 2:30 CEST. If we go to Game 7, Pacers will have the court advantage, and it would be on June 22, Sunday.