NBA Cup: these are the first semifinalists who booked their tickets to Las Vegas

The second edition of NBA Cup will have its final phase this weekend in Las Vegas. And the four remaining teams have been decided, after the quarterfinales played last night.

This is young competition, created last year, that still divides many fans and franchises about its importance: all games, except for the final, are integrated within the regular season, so it doesn't really feel like an event.

And let's not forget that this was created solely thinking on viewership ratings: most Americans prefere to watch the end of NFL season this time of the year.

However, once you reach the quarterfinals, all teams want to add another trophy to their record book. And the winners last year, Los Angeles Lakers, didn't even reach the knockout phase this time.

NBA Cup 2024: quarterfinals results



Milwaukee Bucks 114 - 109 Orlando Magic



Oklahoma City Thunder 118 - 104 Dallas Mavericks



Not too surprising results, as Thunders are leading the West Conference on the regular season of NBA -this victory counts for that- despite Dallas Mavericks being also one of the strongest, with Luka Dončić that didn't find his best form.

Then, Milwaekue Bucks are the only team the repeat as a semifinalists: neither Thunder or any of the teams playing today were in the semifinals last year. This proves that, despite not many people caring too much, NBA Cup is a good chance to see a wider diversity of franchises lifting trophies.

The two remaining teams will play their games tonight: New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks, and Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors.

The four semifinalist will go to Las Vegas to play the semifinals (December 14) and the final (December 17). All those games are played on neutral courts.