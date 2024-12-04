NBA Cup: these are the eight teams moving forward to quarterfinals

HQ

NBA Cup has completed the group stage on its second edition: after Tuesday's fixtures, we know now the eight teams that will go on to the round-of-eight next week, and the semifinals and final that will take place in Las Vegas.

Last year, Los Angeles Lakers lifted the first ever NBA Cup, a tournament created to attract viewers to the NBA during the NFL season. The format is similar to European football competitions, with the 30 teams divided in six groups, three for each conference and playing four games that also take part of the regular season.

The winner of each group moves qualify to the round of 8, and the best second in each conference also moves on as a wild card. These are the eight teams qualified this year for NBA Cup:

West Conference:

Group A - Houston Rockets (3-1)Group B -Oklahoma City Thunder (3-1)Group C - Golden State Warriors (3-1)Group C - Dallas Mavericks (3-1)

East Conference:

Group A - New York Knicks (4-0)Group A - Orlando Magic (3-1)Group B - Milwaukee Bucks (4-0)Group C - Atlanta Hawks (3-1)

The quarterfinals games will be played December 10 and 11. Then, the remaining four teams will go to Las Vegas to play the semifinals (December 14) and the final (December 17).