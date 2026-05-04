NBA Conference semi-finals after surprise eliminations of Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic
These are the NBA Conference Semifinals starting this week.
The NBA play-offs are complete now, after the Philadelphia 76ers stunned 2024 champions Boston Celtics in the seventh and final game in Boston (100-109). The Philadelphia-Boston rivalry is legendary in the NBA, as the most repeated NBA play-offs in history: 23 series, usually dominated by Boston, having won 15 of those 23 meetings.
However, the trend was broken on Sunday, with Philadelphia winning the series in the ninth time the Boston-Philadelphia play-offs have reached the definitive seventh game, and they won coming from 3-1 behind in the play-off series. The Boston Celtics had been the second best team in the Eastern Conference, with a record of 56-26, while Philadelphia was seventh, 45-37, that's why this outcome is even more surprising.
Four other teams reached game 7 in the play-offs: the Detroit Pistons, best team in the East, also defeated Orlando Magic coming from a 3-1 down in the series, winning the final game 116-94; while Cleveland Cavaliers defeated Toronto Raptors 114-102.
NBA Conference semifinals:
After play-offs, the Conference semifinals start this week, also with a series of best-of seven matches:
West
- Minnesota Timberwolves (6) vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Los Angelesd Lakers (4) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (1)
East
- Philadelphia 76ers (7) vs. New York Knicks (3)
- Cleveland Cavaliers (4) vs. Detroit Pistons (1)