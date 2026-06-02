NBA coach Rick Adelman, behind more than 1,700 games between the 1970s and 2014, dies aged 79

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The NBA world is paying their respects to Rick Adelman, a former basketball player and coach who has died at the age of 79. A cause of death was not revealed. As a player, Adelman played between 1968 and 1975, in teams like San Diego Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Jazz and Kansas City-Omaha Kings.

But he is better remembered for his extensive work as a coach, starting only two years after retirement, first at the Chemeketa Community College and then in teams like Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves, where he retired in 2014. In total, he was behind 1791 matches, winning 1042, and his teams went to play-offs 16 times, including winning two Western Conference titles with Trail Blazers and reaching two NBA Finals in 1990 and 1992.

"Rick was one of the most influential figures in franchise history, a member of the inaugural 1970 team and integral coach throughout the 80s and 90s", said the Trail Blazers in a statement. "Rick's basketball brilliance helped shape multiple eras of Trail Blazers basketball, earning the respect and admiration of the basketball community and cementing his legacy. His thoughtful leadership, integrity, and kindness impacted all those around him on and off the court."

Adelman was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021. His son David is now the head coach of the Denver Nuggets.