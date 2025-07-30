NBA announces new batch of international games in London, Paris, Manchester, and Berlin

HQ

NBA has announced a new batch of international games for the next three seasons, that will be played in Europe. Specifically, in Berlin and London (2026), Manchester and Paris (2027), and Berlin and Paris (2028). This is part of the ongoing trend of "Global Games", that are part of the regular season (not friendlies) and are played with the same NBA rules, outside of the United States and Canada.

Recently, the league chose Mexico City and Paris for the international games. In 2025 we already had two matches in Paris, between San Antonio Spurs (team of the famed French player Victor Wembanyama) and Indiana Pacers. On November 2025, Detroit Pistons and Dallas Mavericks will go to Mexico City.

Next year, the basketball league will return to London for the first time since 2019. Manchester already held a pre-season match in 2013, and so did Berlin in 1996 and 2008, but not part of the regular season.

Ticket sales will go live at a late date. Specifically, the games in 2025 will be: