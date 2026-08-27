NBA 2K27 runs in 60 frames per second for Switch 2

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September 4 marks the release date for NBA 2K27, which is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X, and Switch 2. Last year, the Switch 2 was still new on the market, and that version disappointed many because it only ran at 30 frames per second - which isn't quite enough for a fast-paced sports game.

Fortunately, it seems that Visual Concepts has had the time it needs to work with Nintendo's new hardware this year, as the experience looks set to be significantly more enjoyable this time around. The team has now announced that Performance Mode on the Switch 2 will also offer basketball at 60 frames per second, just like on the other platforms:

"NBA 2K27 runs at 60 FPS on Switch 2, in Performance Mode. That means the same smooth, responsive feel you get on every other platform, whether you're docked or in handheld."

We also have a gameplay trailer to share (though it contains very little gameplay, if any) from the Switch 2 version, which you can find below. A review is on the way.