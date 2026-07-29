NBA 2K27 promises improved gameplay, MyPlayer, MyTeam, MyCareer, and MyNBA

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Following up on the cover star and launch date announcements for NBA 2K27, now an official gameplay trailer has been shared, detailing the improvements developer Visual Concepts has in store for the project.

Unlike previous years, for NBA 2K27, all of the new information relating to the title has been shared in one swift swoop, meaning there is quite a broad slate of details to chew through. We are told there will be in-depth explorations of each enhancement in mid-August when a Preseason Breakdown show is hosted on August 18, but for the time being, we know the following.

On the gameplay front, smarter AI shot contests are promised to deliver a "more balanced, more rewarding gameplay experience". This will then be bolstered by an improved dunk meter to add a "new layer of skill to finishing at the rim."

Beyond this, for MyPlayer expect new badges (19 in total) to allow you to further define your character, all while Cap Breakers are set to make a return to further influence your character's stats.

MyTeam is getting a cross-platform auction house and faster card transactions, while MyNBA is going "back to the basics" to include the second apron in the new CBA and no-trade clause options to free agents, as well as other promised community features.

As for MyTeam, the environment is being improved to ensure The City is more accessible and centralised, alongside having a new night-time and neon aesthetic. Rucker Park ("the mecca of street basketball") is also coming to the game so players can take to the New York City court and even experience a dedicated prelude story at the location called Fire & Concrete.

We are told there are other promised changes and improvements, but that these will be shared on August 18 when the full reveal of NBA 2K27 takes place.