NBA 2K27 cover athletes revealed with Victor Wembanyama, Caitlin Clark, and Derrick Rose sharing the honour

It's that time of the year when the various annual sports games get ready to issue their latest chapter. Naturally, when this period comes about each game tends to kick off its news cycle with the announcement of the next cover athlete, something we saw earlier this week with Kylian Mbappe on EA Sports FC 27, shortly before Macklin Celebrini was confirmed for NHL 27, and Caleb Williams before that as the Madden NFL 27 cover star. Now it's time for NBA 2K27 to join in on the fun.

Following an excellent season, which culminated in being dubbed Defensive Player of the Year despite losing the NBA Finals, San Antonio Spurs French centre Victor Wembanyama has been named as the Standard Edition cover star for NBA 2K27.

Wemby is sharing the cover duties with two companions for this iteration of the series, as Indiana Fever guard, and three-time WNBA All-Star, Caitlin Clark has been named the Deluxe Edition cover athlete, leaving Ultra Edition duties to Chicago Bulls legend Derrick Rose, also known as the youngest MVP in NBA history.

Beyond this, Visual Concepts and 2K shared a few other bits of information relating to NBA 2K27, including the price tags for each edition. They clock in at the following:



Standard Edition - £59.99



Deluxe Edition - £89.99



Ultra Edition - £129.99



As for the launch date for NBA 2K27, the plan is for the game to debut on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch 2 on September 7, but there will be Early Access starting from August 28 for all Deluxe or Ultra Edition owners.

Expect another deeper look at the game next week when the gameplay trailer arrives on July 28.