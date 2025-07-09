NBA 2K26 to feature Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as its cover star

2K has revealed the cover star for the next chapter in the NBA 2K series. Unexpectedly, after a monster 2024-25 season that saw him crowned the MVP, Finals MVP, and NBA Champion, Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will receive the honour of being the face of the next game that launches officially in early September.

Known as NBA 2K26, the game will launch on all platforms on September 5, but there will be a degree of early access provided to those who grab one of the larger versions of the game (be it the Superstar Edition or the Leave No Doubt Edition), which starts from August 29. As for the confirmed platforms, we can expect PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and Switch 2.

In terms of who else will serve as cover stars for the next game, the Superstar version will feature Hall of Famer and 10x NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, while the Leave No Doubt alternative will feature both Anthony and Gilgeous-Alexander. There will also be a WNBA Edition that stars Angel Reese on the front.

Developed by Visual Concepts once again, the standard game will vary in price depending on the platform too, with PlayStation and Xbox (both generations) and Switch 2 having to fork out £69.99, PC only requiring £59.99, and Switch 1 looking at £49.99 instead.

Expect to learn more about the game and how it is changing the NBA 2K formula in the coming weeks.