NBA 2K24 to launch in September

Following the reveal of NBA 2K24 yesterday, where it was announced that Kobe Bryant will be the cover star of the basketball title, 2K and developer Visual Concepts has now shared a ton of extra information about the sports sequel.

Namely, it has been announced that NBA 2K24 will be launching on September 8, 2023, and that on top of the Kobe Bryant Edition and the Black Mamba Edition, there will be a 25th Anniversary Edition as well. As for how these editions differ:

Kobe Bryant Edition:





Base game



Priced at $59.99 on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch, $69.99 on PS5 and Xbox Series



Black Mamba Edition:





Base game



100K Virtual Currency



15K MyTeam Points



2K24 Option Pack Box



One 10-pack Box MyTeam Promo Packs



Kobe Bryant Cover Star Sapphire Card



One Diamond Shoe



One Ruby Coach



Two-hour MyTeam Double XP Coin



10x six-types MyCareer Skill Boosts



10x three-types of MyCareer Gatorade Boosts



Two-hour MyCareer Double XP Coin



4x MyCareer T-shirts



MyCareer backpack, electric skateboard, and arm sleeves



Priced at $99.99 on all platforms



25th Anniversary Edition:





Everything from the Black Mamba Edition



Black Mamba MyPlayer Capsule including black arm sleeve, purple oversized T-shirt, yellow T-shirt, and Kobe Player Panel



12-month subscription to NBA League Pass



Priced at $149.99 on all platforms



Both the Black Mamba Edition and the 25th Anniversary Edition will also support dual-gen access between PS4 and PS5, and Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles, and the PS5 and Xbox Series versions will support cross-play at launch.

In terms of new gameplay features, we're told that NBA 2K24 will introduce ProPlay, which translates real NBA footage into gameplay, in an effort to make animations and movements feel all the more real and accurate. To add to this will be Mamba Moments, with this providing a way to relieve some of Kobe's best moments. 2K will share further information about the two new features later in the summer.

Lastly, there will be a limited version of NBA 2K24 that features a WNBA star as a cover athlete. This will only be sold in the US and Canada as a GameStop exclusive, but will feature New York Liberty guard, Sabrina Ionescu, as the cover star.