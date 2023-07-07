Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

NBA 2K24

NBA 2K24 to launch in September

The basketball game will launch with crossplay between Xbox Series and PlayStation 5.

Following the reveal of NBA 2K24 yesterday, where it was announced that Kobe Bryant will be the cover star of the basketball title, 2K and developer Visual Concepts has now shared a ton of extra information about the sports sequel.

Namely, it has been announced that NBA 2K24 will be launching on September 8, 2023, and that on top of the Kobe Bryant Edition and the Black Mamba Edition, there will be a 25th Anniversary Edition as well. As for how these editions differ:

Kobe Bryant Edition:


  • Base game

  • Priced at $59.99 on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch, $69.99 on PS5 and Xbox Series

Black Mamba Edition:


  • Base game

  • 100K Virtual Currency

  • 15K MyTeam Points

  • 2K24 Option Pack Box

  • One 10-pack Box MyTeam Promo Packs

  • Kobe Bryant Cover Star Sapphire Card

  • One Diamond Shoe

  • One Ruby Coach

  • Two-hour MyTeam Double XP Coin

  • 10x six-types MyCareer Skill Boosts

  • 10x three-types of MyCareer Gatorade Boosts

  • Two-hour MyCareer Double XP Coin

  • 4x MyCareer T-shirts

  • MyCareer backpack, electric skateboard, and arm sleeves

  • Priced at $99.99 on all platforms

25th Anniversary Edition:


  • Everything from the Black Mamba Edition

  • Black Mamba MyPlayer Capsule including black arm sleeve, purple oversized T-shirt, yellow T-shirt, and Kobe Player Panel

  • 12-month subscription to NBA League Pass

  • Priced at $149.99 on all platforms

Both the Black Mamba Edition and the 25th Anniversary Edition will also support dual-gen access between PS4 and PS5, and Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles, and the PS5 and Xbox Series versions will support cross-play at launch.

In terms of new gameplay features, we're told that NBA 2K24 will introduce ProPlay, which translates real NBA footage into gameplay, in an effort to make animations and movements feel all the more real and accurate. To add to this will be Mamba Moments, with this providing a way to relieve some of Kobe's best moments. 2K will share further information about the two new features later in the summer.

Lastly, there will be a limited version of NBA 2K24 that features a WNBA star as a cover athlete. This will only be sold in the US and Canada as a GameStop exclusive, but will feature New York Liberty guard, Sabrina Ionescu, as the cover star.

