NBA 2K24 releases tomorrow on Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft usually releases its Xbox Game Pass plans in one batch so you can get a clear idea of ​​what to expect in the coming weeks. Sometimes, however, they throw in a title out of nowhere, and this time it's the basketball game NBA 2K24, which joins the service as early as tomorrow, March 11. Anyone with a valid subscription will soon be able to dribble their way onto the digital playing field, and if you want to know what we thought of the game when it launched, you can read our review via the link here.