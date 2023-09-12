NBA 2K24 is the second lowest rated game of all time on Steam

HQ

The NBA 2K series has always got fierce criticism for its very aggressive microtransactions. Unfortunately, neither Visual Concepts or Take-Two seems to be listening and this year it appears to be worse than ever and really grindy with a new badge system that is reportedly aggravating the problem.

And gamers aren't impressed. Especially not on PC, which has received a game that seems to be based on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions rather than the current generation of consoles. All things combined has led to really, really low ratings on Steam. In fact, according to Steam 250 (site that tracks the worst rated games on Steam) NBA 2K24 is the second lowest rated game of all time with a score of 1.07 out of 10.

We are currently playing the game and will deliver our review fairly soon. Oh, and regarding the game that is the lowest rated of all time on Steam... that honour belongs to Overwatch 2.

