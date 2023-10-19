Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

NBA 2K24 and Lawn Mowing Simulator are free to play this weekend

The next Free Play Days titles are out.

HQ

You probably know it by now, but every weekend Microsoft offers a selection of usually three titles that Xbox Game Pass Core and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can download and play at no extra cost. These deals are called Free Play Days and run until 9AM on Monday morning, giving you plenty of time to explore the titles and maybe even finish some of them.

As usual, there are also pretty big discounts on the available games, and this week is no exception. Here are the games included:


  • NBA 2K24

  • Lawn Mowing Simulator

  • Hokko Life

The main draw is of course NBA 2K24, which was released only last month. If you've been interested in trying it out before buying it, now's a great chance to do so as you get the full game with no limits.

