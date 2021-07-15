NBA 2K22 launch date confirmed

Via a press release, developer Visual Concepts and publisher 2K Sports has announced the full roster of cover athletes for NBA 2K22, and the official release date of the game.

This year, there will be 3 different editions available: Standard Edition, a Cross-Gen Digital Bundle and a special NBA 75th Anniversary Edition.

Luka Dončić will be the cover star of the Standard Edition and Cross-Gen Digital Bundle. As for the NBA 75th Anniversary Edition, it'll feature 3 NBA legends: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kevin Durant. The cover artwork of the special edition is created by American artist, Charly Palmer. All 3 editions are scheduled to release on September 10, 2021 and available for pre-order now.

"Making the global cover of NBA 2K22 is special for me," said Dončić. "I'm proud to represent my country in a special cover that honors the colors of the Slovenian flag. Basketball has given me so much, and I'm excited to give back and work together with 2K Foundations this year to help the lives of young kids around the globe."

Check details of different editions below:

The Standard Edition

For previous-gen platforms (PlayStation 4, Xbox One consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC), the price is set at $59.99. For new-gen consoles (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S), the price is set at $69.99.

The Cross-Gen Digital Bundle

The price is $79.99 and grant players access to the Standard Edition across previous- and new-gen within the same PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary Edition

It will be available for $99.99 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Dual-gen access is included for both the Cross-Gen Digital Bundle and NBA 75th Anniversary Edition for the PS4/PS5 and Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S platforms and provides a version of the game on each console generation within the same console family. The NBA 75th Anniversary Edition for Nintendo Switch will only be available on digital format in the EMEA region.

For more information, you can check here.