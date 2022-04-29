Cookies

NBA 2K22

NBA 2K22 gets stealth launch on Xbox Game Pass

This came on top of the latest round of additions to the service.

HQ

Almost two weeks ago, Microsoft did what they always do in the middle of a month, which is share a list of what will be added to Game Pass at the end of the month. Thanks to this, we knew Bugsnax and Unsouled would be added yesterday.

Lucky for us, 2K Sports and Microsoft had something more in mind as well, and out of nowhere, NBA 2K22 has now been added to Xbox Game Pass. While this game hardly needs any presentation, we still recommend anyone with Xbox Game Pass and an Xbox Series S/X to at least download it an play a game - just to see what sports games can look like this generation, as it is frankly almost scary stunning.

HQ
NBA 2K22

