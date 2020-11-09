NBA 2K21 will take up 121GB on Xbox Series X

You're watching Advertisements

We've said it so many times already - but let's do it again; file sizes will be an issue for many gamers next generation. Xbox Series X has an SSD with 802GB available for games, PlayStation 5 has 667GB and Xbox Series S has 364GB.

We've already seen plenty of games climbing above 100GB, and now it has been revealed via Reddit, that NBA 2K21 is also one of those titles. It has a file size of 121GB for Xbox Series X, probably similar for PlayStation 5 and hopefully somewhat smaller for Xbox Series S (as it uses lower resolution assets). This means you can only have six games of this size installed on Xbox Series X, five on PlayStation 5, and three on Xbox Series S...