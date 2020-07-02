NBA 2K21 will be more expensive on PS5 and Xbox Series X

You're watching Advertisements

Believe it or not, folks, but game prices haven't changed much over the years. Heck, you might even say they've become cheaper in some ways. Quite weird considering how much more they generally cost to develop these days. The time of $59.99/£59.99 games might be over though.

Our friends over at GamesIndustry.biz have revealed that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions of NBA 2K21 will have a recommended price of $69.99/£64.99 when they launch later this year, while the PS4 and Xbox One versions will require the traditional $59.99/£59.99.

This is obviously just one game from one publisher, but 2K and parent-company Take-Two are two of the giants in the industry and can be considered trendsetters. It's worth mentioning that both Sony and Microsoft said that a potential price-increase for games would be up to the developers and publishers before this generation launched, so this might be an indication of change across the industry.

Of course, it might also come down to retailers, but would you be okay with this if it turns out to be industry-wide?