NBA 2K21

NBA 2K21 making a return for next-generation gameplay

New Orleans Pelicans' star Zion Williamson is looking to be the next cover star of the long-running sports series.

2K Games revealed the first look at their next NBA title, NBA 2K21 at Sony's Future of Gaming Show, featuring a glimpse at its potential new cover star, New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson.

So far the announce trailer showed a look at Zion performing some skills in an empty court, dressed in his Pelicans gear, with a great emphasis on the facial details in this coming instalment. Furthermore, all of the footage shown of NBA 2K21 was captured on a PS5, giving a great insight into how the title will play, especially on next-gen.

NBA 2K21 will be coming to PS5, but due to the usual release window of the NBA titles, there is a large chance it releases earlier, across a broader range of platforms. However, since the announce trailer was limited in what it showed, we'll have to wait till a later date to know more.

NBA 2K21

