NBA 2K20 servers closing down after only two years

Despite being launched only two years ago and being incredibly popular, 2K Games has now announced that they are shutting the servers down for the game on New Years Eve. This is of course getting consequences for the game and 2K Explains:

"Players will no longer be able to play ranked or online league games. Accordingly, any mode that earns or uses VC will be affected, along with any other online function (such as the MyTEAM mode and online matches against other players)."

This also means that over half of the game's Achievements/trophies won't be unlockable after this date.

While we've got two more NBA games in the 2K series since then, it still raises questions if it is reasonable to turn servers of after only two years, rendering huge parts of a full priced title unusable. Many have also bought tons of microtransactions for the game, which in some cases might also be wasted by this decision.

What do you think about the practice to turn the online tap off after just two years for AAA games bought at full price?