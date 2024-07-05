English
Follow us
Gamereactor
esports
NBA 2K24

NBA 2K League CEO reported to have fired the entirety of the League's staff

All as part of the revamp that was announced recently.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The NBA and Take-Two Interactive announced that they would be making serious and sweeping changes to the NBA 2K League in an effort to grow and develop viewership. This will be coming into effect in the 2025 season, but as for how this will be actually enacted remains to be seen, as it has now been reported by Dexerto that the League's CEO, Andrew Perlmutter, has fired all of the staff.

This was seemingly confirmed by Heat Check Gaming general manager "Fame" who took to X to state "Bro fired everybody in 10 minutes and got off".

Various other members of the NBA 2K League have also stepped forward and mentioned that they are now out of work too, all following a town hall meeting that was hosted on July 2 to reveal the revamp plans.

There has not been any confirmation or comment from the NBA 2K League or Take-Two as to the reported mass layoffs.

NBA 2K24
Photo: NBA 2K League

Related texts

0
NBA 2K24Score

NBA 2K24
REVIEW. Written by Johan Vahlström

The greedy guys over at Visual Concepts are breaking all greed records with the greediest game of the year.



Loading next content