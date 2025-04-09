F/A-XX may be the Navy's last fighter with a pilot onboard

HQ

The latest news on the United States . The United States Navy is preparing for a major shift in air combat with the F/A-XX, a next-generation fighter that could mark the end of piloted tactical jets in its fleet.

"It could be our last tactical manned fighter that we operate out of the Navy," the director of the service's air warfare division, Michael Donnelly, said on Tuesday. "So F/A-XX is going to be that next improvement."

Designed to replace the F/A-18 Super Hornet, this new aircraft will incorporate advanced systems such as AI and collaborative drone operations, allowing for greater decision-making efficiency and range—reportedly exceeding current fighters by over 25%.

As the Navy eyes a hybrid air wing of both manned and unmanned platforms by the 2040s, the F/A-XX stands as a transitional milestone between eras. For now, it remains to be seen how soon the Navy will make its final selection.