Navee ST5 Pro SE

Earlier this spring, I tested Navee's heavyweight flagship model—and I use that term here in both a literal and figurative sense—since Navee delivers some pretty solid specs and great versatility as part of the riding experience, but with the slight drawback that the scooter is, for that very reason, quite heavy to lug around.

Okay, so here we come to something quite paradoxical. They've also launched the ST5 Pro SE, which we're reviewing here today. It's a scooter that weighs the same (24.8 kilograms) but technically has a smaller 477Wh battery instead of the aforementioned 596Wh. And yes, that means this more expensive scooter, which weighs the same, can "only" achieve an estimated range of 75 kilometres instead of 96 kilometres.

So how can that be? We'll get to that, but let's first establish that it's not just a matter of positioning, but also materials and design. While the two look somewhat similar in profile, the ST5 Pro SE, for example, uses Navee's patented Dual Damping Arm system, swing arms, if you will, on both the front and rear wheels, which provides far more dynamic suspension. This also means the weight capacity is increased to 150 kilograms, instead of the 130 you get on the GT5 Max.

In addition, there's a modular system in place here that, for example, allows you to purchase an extra battery, which increases the range to 146 kilometres. Of course, this makes an expensive scooter even more expensive, but the whole concept of an extra battery that can be "clicked on" as needed isn't a bad idea at all, even for smaller, sleeker, and lighter models in the future.

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Conversely, the most crucial specifications are somewhat unambiguous. The ST5 Pro SE can handle hills with a 26% gradient instead of the Max's 28%, and the so-called peak power is 1350W instead of 1638W, and the Max is also rear-wheel drive. And as mentioned, the weight is the same.

Fortunately for the ST5 Pro SE, it's not quite that simple, even though there will undoubtedly be some who compare these two, see that you can get the GT5 Max for €599 and the ST5 Pro SE for €799, and be quite baffled. That's because the two aforementioned aspects—the new suspension, which, by the way, is combined with a frame made of industrial carbon steel, and the modular design—don't really come across that way in a dry set of specifications.

No, instead, they point to a model that, while not necessarily lighter, will likely offer a more versatile riding experience over time, a more comfortable ride, and the possibility of modular upgrades.

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So this is no small thing, on the contrary, it's quite significant, and it's probably the ST5 Pro SE that pushes the boundaries of what an electric scooter should be capable of more than the GT5 Max.

That said, the discrepancy is a bit odd, and Navee seems to have created unnecessary confusion about which model is considered the top-of-the-line model, the best choice. On the other hand, aside from the excessive weight, it's hard to find a decisive aspect of the performance itself to complain about.

Navee makes good scooters, and this one offers all the smart features we covered in depth in the GT5 Max review, everything from traction control to Apple Find My. They are, however, too heavy and we stand by that. But you also get performance for your money.