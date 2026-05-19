Navee GT5 Max

Designing an electric scooter isn't exactly straightforward. Consumers want versatility, manoeuvrability, and powerful performance all in one package, but in this market, certain features are usually diametrically opposed. A large battery increases the weight, whilst strong traction and the ability to tackle steeper terrain place demands on the construction.

With the GT5 Max, Navee has chosen to be completely transparent about its ambition, which it must be said, makes it easy to take a stance on, if nothing else. This scooter is big, it's heavy, but conversely, you get power and a range in return that are hard to ignore.

Right, so let's tackle the "weight" first. This scooter weighs 24.8 kilos, so it's a real beast. That means it's not exactly straightforward to carry it from a flat down to the street, or even to fold it up to take with you... anywhere. On the other hand, it can also handle a user weight of up to 130 kilos, and it does, after all, have an IPX5 certification, which makes it resistant to ordinary rain, but you must undoubtedly know that your specific usage scenarios allow for a scooter that isn't particularly handy to... well, carry around.

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That said, the construction is flawless here, absolutely flawless. As the battery sits at the bottom, you stand quite high when riding, much like an off-roader, and the 10-inch tubeless tyres appear enormously solid and hard-wearing. Add traction control, a really powerful automatic headlight, and a triple braking system, and the weight is backed up by crucial specifications that make it feel "max".

And then there's the battery. It's a 46.8V or 596Wh battery, which delivers a nominal power output of 250W, but which under specific circumstances can deliver 1,638W at its so-called "peak". This power, combined with the wider tyres and the compact design, allows it to tackle gradients of up to 28%. That's steep, and the GT5 Max handles it with conviction, no doubt about it. The range is also stated as 90 kilometres, but just as with the WLTP calculation for electric cars, this is under "optimal conditions". We weren't far off, perhaps just over 70 kilometres across several trips, but you also have Navee's Long-Range system, which offers a range of options to extend the capacity via the display.

The battery is large and that provides a decent range, but it also means that the charging time is correspondingly longer. It takes at least eight hours, and although this is probably not a problem for those who charge overnight, the whole fast-charging revolution hasn't reached this point yet and there is clearly a limitation.

That said, Navee states that this is designed for "the city", and here we expect short journeys and the ability to top up the charge here and there.

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One thing you can't fault the GT5 Max for is just how comfortable this scooter is to use. You always feel there's plenty of grip, plenty of power in the motor, and plenty of braking power when you need it, plus there's a sense of reserve here that you don't really get if you invest in something cheaper, and perhaps even inferior. Apple Find My support, really stylish indicators, and the wider standing platform mean it's a real pleasure to use on a daily basis.

But to return to the elephant in the room; given that Navee places the GT5 Max in their "City Scooters" segment, you really ought to consider whether the kerb weight of just under 25 kilos might be a hindrance. No, it isn't much heavier than so many others, but there are competing models weighing in at around 18 kilos. Fortunately, you get build quality, you get power, you get attention to detail, and most importantly, a versatility that gives you peace of mind.

And indeed, the GT5 Max's priorities make it easy for the consumer to decide, as it's a scooter that knows what it wants and appeals very directly to specific usage patterns. If that's you, then this scooter is pretty brilliant.