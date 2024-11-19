Naughty Dog's next game has been in development since 2020

HQ

We know that Naughty Dog is currently working on several new game projects, even after The Last of Us Multiplayer game was cancelled, and most of the indications are that the next big project will be a completely new brand. Moreover, it turns out that the game has already been in development for over four years.

Recently, Neil Druckmann took part in a podcast with Ken Levine and a few others (for some unfathomable reason, the broadcast is now set to "Private" - but there's evidence on Reddit, and here Druckmann says that they've been working hard on the project since 2020 and that he has full creative freedom.

This means that Sony didn't set up a framework for what Naughty Dog with Druckmann at the helm can and can't do, but he says during the discussion that it's not up to him when it's revealed - it's Sony's responsibility.

After four years of development, it shouldn't be too long before we actually get to see something concrete, or what do you think about it?