Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann sings the praises of AI

A lot of eyes are on Naughty Dog and its studio head Neil Druckmann to see what they'll come up with next. There's a strong belief that there's more story left in The Last of Us, and yet Naughty Dog has been rather coy about confirming anything.

Speaking with Sony, Druckmann spoke about the future of Naughty Dog and his high hopes for the studio's next game. "I've been lucky to work on several dream projects and am currently excited about a new one, which is perhaps the most thrilling yet," he said.

"There's a growing appreciation for gaming that transcends all age groups...This shift is highlighted by our venture into television with The Last of Us, which I hoped would bridge the gap between gamers and non-gamers. The show's success has spotlighted gaming, illustrating the rich, immersive experiences it offers...I'm eager to see how this new game resonates, especially following the success of The Last of Us, as it could redefine mainstream perceptions of gaming."

One of the ways Naughty Dog could make bold new steps forward is with the use of AI, something that Druckmann seems very excited about. "AI is really going to revolutionize how content is being created, although it does bring up some ethical issues we need to address. With technologies like AI and the ability to do motion capture right from home, we're reducing both costs and technical hurdles, opening the door for us to take on more adventurous projects and push the boundaries of storytelling in games."

"AI will allow us to create nuanced dialogues and characters, expanding creative possibilities. However, it's crucial to precisely direct these tools to achieve the intended outcomes," he said.

AI does seem capable of making some work more efficient in game development, but we just hope that in time that doesn't lead to talented people losing their livelihoods because a machine can allegedly write nuanced dialogue.

