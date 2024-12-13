Naughty Dog's Intergalactic takes inspiration from anime classics for an ambitious sci-fi adventure

HQ

At The Game Awards 2024, Naughty Dog unveiled its highly anticipated new project, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. This original sci-fi epic is set in an alternate universe with advanced space travel, a thrilling departure from the post-apocalyptic world of The Last of Us. The reveal was accompanied by a impactful gameplay trailer, showcasing the protagonist battling a giant cyborg using futuristic swords.

Directed by Neil Druckmann, Intergalactic marks the studio's first original narrative in nearly 15 years. While details about the story remain scarce, Druckmann has shared that the game explores complex themes around faith and the institutions that shape our world. He described the narrative as "ambitious," focusing on the consequences of placing trust in powerful organizations.

The game draws heavy influence from iconic anime series such as Akira and Cowboy Bebop, blending the gritty, cyberpunk aesthetics of Akira with the action-packed space adventures of Cowboy Bebop. For Druckmann and his team, it represents a return to the action-adventure genre, which Naughty Dog is renowned for.

In a conversation with The New York Times, Druckmann hinted that the protagonist, a bounty hunter named Jordan Mun, will be portrayed by Tati Gabrielle, known for her role in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and the upcoming The Last of Us Season 2. Gabrielle's commanding screen presence impressed Druckmann during auditions, likening the moment to when he first saw Ashley Johnson as Ellie. Alongside her will be Kumail Nanjiani, who plays one of Mun's targets, Colin Graves.

The announcement comes at a time when fans are eagerly awaiting The Last of Us Part III, but Druckmann emphasized that Intergalactic was already in motion, with more than 250 Naughty Dog employees contributing to the game over the past four years.

While no release date has been set, Intergalactic is shaping up to be a major milestone for Naughty Dog, blending the studio's expertise in action-adventure with an ambitious new story inspired by anime classics and rooted in the stars.