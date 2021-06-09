Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
Naughty Dog working on "the studio's first standalone multiplayer game"

The project is looking to "bring the same level of ambition and quality of our signature, story-driven games."

Thanks to job listings we've previously reported about, we know that Naughty Dog is working on a multiplayer game that seems to be built on live service foundations. It is widely believed to be related to The Last of Us: Part II, which launched entirely without multiplayer.

It does however seem like the project has grown a lot. Thanks to a new job listing for a level / environment designer (multiplayer), we now know it is a standalone game, as the description explains that it is "the studio's first standalone multiplayer game". They also seem to have high ambitions:

"We're seeking to bring the same level of ambition and quality of our signature, story-driven games to this unique multiplayer project."

When this project will be revealed is unknown, but hopefully it isn't too far off.

