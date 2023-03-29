Naughty Dog will continue making games on PC

HQ

Naughty Dog has just seen the release of The Last of Us: Part I on PC. While the game has been met with a lot of backlash, it seems that the developer still has big plans to reach out to the PC market.

In a recent blog post, the developer said: "Rest assured, PlayStation and PC players, we're already looking forward to sharing more, whether you prefer a DualSense controller or a keyboard and mouse. Developing for both platforms empowers us to incorporate lessons learned from either into the overall design of our games. Sharing our stories and experiences on PS5 as well as PC is something that Naughty Dog has embraced and will continue to support moving forward."

Some believe this means The Last of Us multiplayer could be coming to PC, but it could also mean that somewhere down the line The Last of Us: Part II will launch on PC. Either way, it seems that Naughty Dog isn't focusing solely on the PS5 with its future projects, which should be good for PC players.