Naughty Dog updates The Last of Us Part II Remastered by adding a new game mode for free

You may not know this, but there is a montage of The Godfather trilogy with all the scenes in chronological order. This means that for The Godfather Epic (which is the name of this version, by Coppola himself) it all starts with the funeral of Vito Andolini's father, later known as Vito Corleone.

What does this have to do with anything? Well, as with the new Chronological Game Mode that Sony and Naughty Dog have just added for The Last of Us Part II Remastered, with a chronological montage you understand (and empathise) very differently with the story of the game and, specifically, of its two main protagonists, Abby and Ellie.

Jonathan Dornbush, Editorial Content Manager on Naughty Dog, explains that "through the new Chronological mode, we believe players will gain even deeper insight into Part II's narrative. Players will be able to see how Ellie being gifted a guitar flows so neatly into her learning to play, for example, while the journey through Seattle will showcase the fascinating parallels between Ellie and Abby's crisscrossing journeys. You'll see just how close they come into running into each other, how their actions impact each other, and more."

In addition, the update also includes new trophies and the ability to unlock new exclusive skins of brothers Joel and Tommy dressed as Nathan and Sam Drake.

The studio wanted to share this free update now in celebration of the studio's 40-year history, and we suspect the recent conclusion of the series' second season on HBO Max may also be a catalyst. It's available on PS5 and PC, via the Epic Games Store and Steam.