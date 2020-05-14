Naughty Dog talks about The Last of Us: Part II plot

You watching Advertisements

Naughty Dog and Sony announced a series of behind-the-scenes videos for The Last of Us: Part II, where they will cover different elements of the game in greater detail. The first of these videos is now available and it's all about the plot.

It seems the main premise will be a never-ending cycle of violence, as violent acts can generate even more violent responses, feeding the same loop. Still, as the game kicks off, Ellie and Joel live in relative peace in a nice little community, but an unknown event will change everything, forcing Ellie to ferociously search for the ones responsible.

As for the remaining behind-the-scenes videos, they will be released in the following order:

- May 20: Inside the Gameplay

- May 27: Inside the Details

- June 3: Inside the World

The Last of Us: Part II arrives on June 19 exclusively for PS4.