Naughty Dog shows canine motion capture footage for TLoU 2

You're watching Advertisements

As you've been attacked with no warning by a militia group with dogs on the derelict streets of The Last of Us: Part II's Seattle, have you stopped to wonder how the developer made those naughty dogs so lifelike? While far from as naughty as they can be in the game, canine motion capture actors helped out in the Naughty Dog studio to both make in-game dog magic but also to simulate the jumping motions of galloping deer.

Take a look at some of the motion capture shared on Twitter by lead animator Jeremy Yates via this link.