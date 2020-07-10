Cookies

The Last of Us: Part II

Naughty Dog shows canine motion capture footage for TLoU 2

A lovely dog was hard at work at the Naughty Dog studio, helping dogs and deer in-game to feel realistic.

As you've been attacked with no warning by a militia group with dogs on the derelict streets of The Last of Us: Part II's Seattle, have you stopped to wonder how the developer made those naughty dogs so lifelike? While far from as naughty as they can be in the game, canine motion capture actors helped out in the Naughty Dog studio to both make in-game dog magic but also to simulate the jumping motions of galloping deer.

Take a look at some of the motion capture shared on Twitter by lead animator Jeremy Yates via this link.

The Last of Us: Part II

