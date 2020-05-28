Naughty Dog shows 25-minute look at The Last of Us: Part II

You're watching Advertisements

Naughty Dog fell victim of some rough hacker activity and major gameplay leaks earlier this year and many fans of the original The Last of Us accidentally found out more about the sequel than they wanted to just by reading comment sections on various social media platforms. It's most definitely hit the team at Naughty Dog hard and now, the developer has taken things into its own hands by showing some of The Last of Us: Part II off (this time it's not spoiler-focused, of course) at a recent State of Play stream.

The video is 25 minutes long which seems rather hefty but Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann assures fans watching that it only just "scratched the surface" and that there's so much more to explore. We also get to learn the dangers of playing PS Vita. Check the gameplay out in its entirety below.