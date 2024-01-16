Naughty Dog seems to work at a new franchise

HQ

Job listings and LinkedIn profiles have become gold mines to get new information about upcoming video games during the last couple of years. And that is exactly what the Naughty Dog developer Colin Lorimer (illuminator and story artist) is now offering.

Lorimer writes on LinkedIn that he is "currently helping develop Naughty Dog's latest IP", which is an "Untitled project". It's worth mentioning that he is also name-dropping TLOU: Factions (the recently cancelled The Last of Us multiplayer title) as a project he has worked on, so that is not the game he is talking about here.

As it is a new franchise, it's hard to know what it is all about, but Naughty Dog is off course always interesting, so we look forward to learn more about this secret title eventually.

Thanks Reddit