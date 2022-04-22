Naughty Dog seems to have big plans for Uncharted

HQ

It's been almost five years since the release of the spinoff Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, starring Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross as protagonists, and a full six years since the main Nathan Drake storyline was concluded with the fourth installation, A Thief's End. Now however, big things seem to be happening at Naughty Dog. According to VGC, the developer has begun recruiting people for future Uncharted titles.

Christina-Marie Drake McBrearty recently announced on LinkedIn that she is now employed by Naughty Dog as a recruiter, and from the looks of her post, the future team will be working on more Uncharted games. Here's what she had to say about her new role:

"It's even more special being able to be building future teams for not only new titles but for the legacy of Uncharted which is very personal and specific to me and my family."

Last August, Naughty Dog president Evan Wells also went on record saying that the studio still has a lot of love left for the franchise, and earlier this year he followed up that statement with a desire to make more Uncharted. Reports also say that a game in the Uncharted universe actually managed to go into early production at Bend Studios, which was behind Days Gone, but the project was later shelved and Bend went on to make its own IP.

A PC version of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which was released for PlayStation 5 earlier this year, has also been announced but has no release date as of yet. Rumours say July, however.