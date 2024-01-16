Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Naughty Dog seems to be working on a new franchise

We already knew they are working on The Last of Us 3, but it seems like they are doing something brand new as well.

Job listings and LinkedIn profiles have become gold mines for new information about upcoming video games through the years. And that is exactly what the Naughty Dog developer Colin Lorimer (illuminator and story artist) is now offering.

Lorimer writes on LinkedIn that he is "currently helping develop Naughty Dog's latest IP", which is an "Untitled project". It's worth mentioning that he is also name-dropping TLOU: Factions (the recently cancelled The Last of Us multiplayer title) as a project he has worked on, so that is not the game he is talking about here.

As it is a new franchise, it's hard to know what it is all about, but Naughty Dog is of course always interesting, so we look forward to learn more about this secret title eventually.

Thanks, Reddit.



